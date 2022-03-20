"Mornings are not possible without my coffee!" - Watch Rohit Sharma's coffee routine

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma shared his morning coffee routine on social media. The 34-year-old, who is currently training with MI for IPL 2022, wrote that mornings are not possible without coffee for him.

In the video he shared, Rohit can be seen making his way to Starbucks where he ordered an Americano. The Nagpur-born used two expresso shots mixed with hot water, perhaps making his coffee strong. His caption for the reel read:

"Mornings are not possible without my coffee! ☕️"

A set of new challenges for Rohit Sharma ahead of IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians had one of the best possible T20 squads ever assembled between 2019-2021. They had all bases covered, with players fitting in for every role along with some great replacement options as well. This gave the MI squad an impeccable balance, providing captain Rohit with plenty of alternatives to play around with.

However, cometh the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022, MI had to let some of their top guns go. While they managed to retain their core group of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard, the franchise had to let go of the likes of Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult among others.

Even though MI have assembled a pretty decent ahead of this season, there are still a few doubts about the best combination going into this season. Sharma will have his task cut out along with head coach Mahela Jayawardene to figure out the best combinations.

Having missed out on making it into the top-four last year, Rohit and the Mumbai Indians will be determined to make an impact this year and even possibly give it a shot at winning their sixth IPL title.

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Our boys are in full swing as we head into the final week of prep ahead of



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 𝙍𝙤 & 𝙘𝙤. in the nets 🏏Our boys are in full swing as we head into the final week of prep ahead of #TATAIPL @ishankishan51 MI TV 𝙍𝙤 & 𝙘𝙤. in the nets 🏏💥Our boys are in full swing as we head into the final week of prep ahead of #TATAIPL 💪💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 @ishankishan51 MI TV https://t.co/Y452F1Uhly

MI squad for IPL 2022:

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.

Edited by Diptanil Roy