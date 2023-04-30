[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson receive special mementos from BCCI officials during felicitation ceremony of 1000th IPL game

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson received special mementos from BCCI officials on the occasion of the 1000th IPL game on Sunday, April 30.

In a post uploaded to Twitter, IPL’s official handle captioned:

“A moment to remember. Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI & Mr. Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary of the BCCI present a special memento to Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson respectively.”

For the uninitiated, the IPL commenced in 2008. The opening match was played between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru on April 18 that year. KKR won that game by 140 runs, courtesy of a 73-ball 158 by Brendan McCullum.

MI have since emerged as the most successful team in the T20 tournament, lifting the trophy five times. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the tournament four and two times, respectively.

Rajasthan Royals opt to bat vs Mumbai Indians in the 1000th IPL game

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat first against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ace pacer Trent Boult made his comeback to RR playing XI in place of leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Rohit Sharma’s MI, on the other hand, made a couple of changes, bringing in Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan. The duo replaced Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.

MI vs RR playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, and Arshad Khan.

