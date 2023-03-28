England all-rounder Sam Curran, the most expensive buy in IPL history, has joined the Punjab Kings (PBKS) camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The season starts on March 31 when defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on four-time IPL Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Curran was bought for a whopping ₹18.5 crores in the mini auction in December 2022. The star Englishman earlier played for the Punjab Kings in the 2019 IPL season and picked up 10 wickets, including a hat-trick against the Delhi Capitals. He then joined the Chennai Super Kings for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, helping the franchise win its fourth IPL title in 2021.

The star all-rounder missed the IPL last year due to a back injury but returned for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He was awarded the Man of the Series award for his sensational performances that helped England win their second T20 World Cup. Punjab Kings will be hoping the star Englishman helps them break their title drought with his all-around abilities this season.

With the start of the IPL just days away, the franchise took to its Twitter handle to welcome Sam Curran.

Sam Curran will hope to resolve Punjab Kings' IPL woes in second homecoming

Sam Curran will hope to replicate his T20 World cup heroics in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings have been the least successful IPL franchise in terms of playoff qualification and silverware. They have made the playoffs just twice in 15 years, with the last time being in 2014. They have never won the IPL.

The franchise has been through plenty of turbulence, with constant changes in its bid for consistency and IPL glory. One of their core issues has been the lack of genuine all-rounders, forcing the team to play an extra specialist batter or bowler.

With the addition of Sam Curran, the Punjab Kings have someone who can regularly make match-winning contributions with both bat and ball. His experience in CSK's 2021 IPL winning campaign and England's T20 World cup victory in 2022 could be pivotal in PBKS' search for the ultimate prize.

The franchise has also invested in other multi-dimensional overseas players like Sikandar Raza and Mathew Short (a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow).

The Punjab Kings play their season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on April 1.

Poll : Will Sam Curran be the MVP of IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes