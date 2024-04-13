[Watch] Sanju Samson does an MS Dhoni to run out Liam Livingstone in PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson produced a brilliant effort to run out the dangerous-looking Liam Livingstone against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at Mullanpur on Saturday (April 13).

The wicketkeeper-batter collected the ball and threw it at the stumps within a fraction of a second, much like MS Dhoni. As a result, Livingstone walked back for 21 runs off 14 balls. His innings included one six and two boundaries.

The dismissal came during the 18th over of PBKS' innings. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a tossed-up delivery and Ashutosh Sharma guided it toward the deep mid-wicket.

Livingstone went for the second run but Tanush Kotian produced a sharp flat throw to Samson, who drifted the ball onto the stumps in a flash. The right-hander had traveled a few yards and was caught short of the crease at the time when the bails lit up. The third umpire confirmed the dismissal.

PBKS set a 148-run target for RR in IPL 2024 encounter

A late flourish from Ashutosh Sharma helped Punjab Kings post 147/8 against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Saturday. Ashutosh top scored with 31 off 16 deliveries in an innings laced with three maximums and one boundary. Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma and Livingstone chipped in with 29 (24) and 21 (14), respectively.

Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj starred with the ball for the Royals, returning with two wickets apiece. Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal also bagged one each.

Fifth-placed Punjab have managed two wins in five matches so far. They are eyeing their third win of this season. They lost their last game to SunRisers Hyderabad by two runs in a thriller. PBKS will next lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur on April 18.

Meanwhile, table-toppers Rajasthan won their first four games on the trot but lost to Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their last game. The Sanju Samson-led side will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next IPL game at Eden Gardens on April 16.

