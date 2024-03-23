[Watch] Shades of MS Dhoni as Rishabh Pant effects a brilliant stumping in DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant affected a brilliant stumping in the ongoing Match 2 against the Punjab Kings in the Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday (March 23). The youngster got the critical wicket of Jitesh Sharma, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming his second of the innings.

The dismissal came in the 12th over of the innings as Jitesh Sharma went for the reverse sweep to a length ball drifting down the leg side but missed it completely. The Capitals' captain, lunging low, collected the ball and broke the stumps as Jitesh failed to return to the crease on time.

The stumping also reminded the netizens of former Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni.

Jitesh had earlier survived another stumping chance but couldn't escape for a second time as Pant affected his first stumping since coming back to top-level cricket after 15 months.

Rishabh Pant fails to contribute with the bat as Delhi Capitals go down by 4 wickets

Sam Curran made 63 off 47 balls. (Credits: Twitter)

While Pant's captaincy was decent on the night, he had an off day with the bat as he managed only 18 runs before Harshal Patel got the better of him.

The Capitals risked finishing for a below-par score until fireworks from Abhishek Porel, who smashed 25 runs in the final over, propelled their side to 174 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Punjab Kings made an electric start as the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow carted Khaleel Ahmed for 17 runs in the opening over. However, Ishant Sharma got the better of the duo before Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran shared a strong partnership.

Curran shared another strong partnership with Liam Livingstone but the Kings lost two quick wickets. Nevertheless, Liam Livingstone smashed a six to propel the Kings past the target when they required four off the final five deliveries.