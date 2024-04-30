[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan hugs and kisses Sourav Ganguly after KKR's 7-wicket win over DC in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan reunited with former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday, April 29.

Ganguly was KKR's star player in the maiden edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 and was also the team's first-ever skipper. The 51-year-old currently serves as the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals (DC).

KKR and DC locked horns at Eden Gardens on Monday in match number 47 of the ongoing IPL, where the Kolkata-based side secured a seven-wicket victory. Following the game, Shah Rukh showed his affection for Ganguly by hugging and kissing him.

With six wins from nine matches, Kolkata are currently placed second on the IPL 2024 points table with a net run rate of 1.096. Delhi, on the other hand, have won five out of their first 11 fixtures and occupy the sixth spot in the standings with a net run rate of -0.442.

KKR chased down DC's 154-run target in 16.3 overs

Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, ultimately failing to register an imposing total.

Kuldeep Yadav saved Delhi's blushes with an unbeaten 35-run knock at No. 9. The side finished with 153/9 after 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the Kolkata bowlers in the contest. The crafty spinner gave away just 16 runs in his four overs while bagging three wickets.

KKR opener Phil Salt continued his impressive run at Eden Garden, noticing up a fine half-century. The swashbuckling batter was the top scorer in the match, chalking up 68 runs off 33 balls.

Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer also chipped in with useful contributions, remaining unbeaten on 33 and 26, respectively. Kolkata chased down the target in just 16.3 overs to clinch a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

They will next be seen in action on Friday, May 3, when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

