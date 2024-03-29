[Watch] Shreyas Iyer forgets his team at toss during RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

In a funny incident, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer forgot his playing XI at the toss during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Iyer pointed out that he was confused between the two teams given to him depending upon the toss result. At the toss, Iyer said:

"The bowling - we've got one change. Anukul comes in. I am seriously confused over here. There are two teams given to me right now."

Watch the incident below:

For the unversed, Anukul Roy replaced Nitish Rana in the KKR playing XI. On the other, RCB fielded an unchanged side following their four-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR opt to bowl against RCB in IPL 2024 clash

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first against RCB in the ongoing IPL clash. The 29-year-old explained why the visitors will bowl first at the venue. He said:

"We are going to bowl first. Had a brief chat with the curator, she was intellectual in terms of how the wicket was going to play. Had a brief interaction with her and she was like the ball will also spin."

Iyer further expressed his gratitude as KKR edged out SunRisers Hyderabad in a last-ball thriller to win their opening game by four runs in Kolkata. He said:

"It is fantastic, we won the first game out of nowhere and everyone is in high spirits. We have to carry forward the same momentum. It is important to be in the present."

Shreyas Iyer continued:

"It's always good to have a lethal bowling line-up as a captain. The way they delivered in the last game, it was phenomenal. It is important to stay in the present. We have to see to it that we capitalize on the start we get and then maximise."

