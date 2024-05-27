[Watch] Shreyas Iyer replicates Lionel Messi's special 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy celebration after winning IPL 2024 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer replicated legendary footballer Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy celebration on the podium after winning the IPL 2024 final. KKR registered a resounding 8-wicket win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the summit clash to become 3-time IPL champions. They previously won the trophy in 2012 and 2014 under the helm of current mentor Gautam Gambhir.

SRH batted first in the contest after winning the toss on Sunday. It was the only thing that went their way on a fateful night. KKR bowlers put on a show and bundled out the Hyderabad side for a paltry 113 in the first innings. Venkatesh Iyer (52) then went on a carnage and powered KKR to 114 in just 10.3 overs to complete the formalities of the chase.

Shreyas Iyer led the KKR team extremely well and lifted the trophy at the end of a memorable season. It was his first title win as captain after finishing as runner-up with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2020.

After the remarkable win, Iyer mimicked Lionel Messi's famous 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy celebration with his KKR teammates on the podium.

You can watch both the celebrations in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"We played like invincibles throughout the season"- KKR captain Shreyas Iyer after clinical win vs SRH in IPL 2024 final

At the post-match presentation, Shreyas Iyer was completely satisfied with his teammates for putting in a collective effort throughout the season and felt that they played like "invincibles." Reflecting on their stellar season, Iyer said:

"Absolutely comprehensive, to be honest. This is what we demanded from the team, and everyone stood up on the right occasion. We got to bowl first as well. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There is so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, and the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words."

Shreyas continued:

"We have been tremendous right from game 1 and when we stepped up today, all we demanded was to back each other. Every individual has been stepping up at the right time. No individual performance has gotten us here. It has been flawless season for us and hope we continue this next season too."

Who do you think should be retained by KKR management ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback