[Watch] SRH's Shashank Singh takes a brilliant running catch at the boundary to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketer Shashank Singh produced a fine effort at the boundary to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Ajinkya Rahane at the MCA Stadium in Pune in IPL 2022.

Opting to bat first, Rahane got Kolkata off to a flying start despite the team losing Venkatesh Iyer in the second over. However, a hamstring injury took a toll on his game as the KKR opener struggled to move his feet freely.

In an attempt to go after the bowlers, Ajinkya Rahane holed out to an SRH fielder at the cover boundary. Umran Malik banged one short and it was there to be hit.

The 33-year-old batter slashed at it with brute force and with Umran's pace on offer, everyone expected the ball to clear the ropes. However, Shashank Singh made good ground, running to his right before stretching to pull off a stunning catch.

Rahane perished after a well-made 28 off 24 deliveries in a knock that included three sixes, with the hard-hitters to follow.

SRH pull back after Rahane - Rana show

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Push him when does well, Back him when he doesn’t. He is still young but with tons of potential. well done my boy #UmranMalik Push him when does well, Back him when he doesn’t. He is still young but with tons of potential. well done my boy #UmranMalik

Kolkata got off to a blazing start, posting 55 runs on the board at the end of the powerplay and losing only Venkatesh Iyer. The Hyderabad franchise soon unleashed Umran Malik and with the field restrictions over, the youngster went hard on the batters.

The pacer from Jammu and Kashmir dismissed Nitish Rana and Ajinkya Rahane in the same over to put SRH back in the game. From being 65/1, KKR were suddenly reduced to 72/3, which also put the brakes on their run flow.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rinku Singh also perished cheaply to leave Kolkata at 94/5. The onus will now be on Sam Billings and Andre Russell to bat till the end and guide the team to a challenging total.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar