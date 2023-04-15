[WATCH] SRH star batter Harry Brook enjoys a Rasgulla after his maiden IPL century against KKR in a winning cause

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star batter Harry Brook celebrated his match-winning century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by having rasgulla after the match. It is one of the most famous syrupy desserts in Kolkata, the city which hosted the SRH versus KKR clash on Friday, April 14, at Eden Gardens.

The Hyderabad side batted first in the contest and put up a massive total of 228/4 on the board, courtesy of significant contributions from Harry Brook (100*), Aiden Markram (50), and Abhishek Sharma (36).

In response, KKR's top order failed once again. Nitish Rana (75) and Rinku Singh (58*) did the heavy lifting in the middle order and kept their side alive in the chase until the final phase of the innings. SRH bowlers maintained their composure in the death overs and successfully restricted KKR to 205/7 to help their side win the match by 23 runs.

SRH gave fans a glimpse of Harry Brook's special celebrations after the conclusion of the match by sharing a short video on their official Twitter handle. Brook can be seen enjoying a Rasgulla in it.

After beginning IPL 2023 with two straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad's campaign got back on track with two wins in their last two matches. They now occupy the seventh position in the points table with four points from as many games.

SRH's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match 5: April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

Match 6: April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi

Match 9: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 10: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur

Match 11: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad

Match 12: May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad

Match 13: May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad

Match 14: May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

Poll : 0 votes