[Watch] "Still in blue and still the cover drive" - Shreyas Iyer shares childhood pic in before-after reel

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer recently shared a throwback picture from his childhood to give fans a glimpse of his passion for the sport since his early years. The stylish right-hander is currently in Ahmedabad training to get ready for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies team.

In the video, fans can see Iyer holding a similar pose while playing the cover drive as a child and for India, both while wearing blue. Iyer shared the following reel on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

"Still in blue and still the cover drive ✨."

You can watch the video below:

Someone told me that RCB has kept 20 crores for Shreyas Iyer: Aakash Chopra

Former KKR player Aakash Chopra has revealed that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise is planning to pursue Iyer aggressively during the IPL auction.

Chopra disclosed that he heard RCB set aside a sum of 20 crores for the same. The Bangalore franchise's need for a new skipper might be the reason behind this approach.

RCB may face stiff competition from the likes of KKR and PBKS teams at auction as they are also in search of a skipper this season. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra tried to predict the trends of the upcoming auction and said:

"Shreyas Iyer will be the most expensive player in this list because Ishan Kishan's name is not there in this list. There would have been a tug of war if Ishan Kishan was there in this list, it would have been enjoyable."

He added:

"Now Ishan Kishan has been left out, it means money will be saved for Ishan Kishan and high bids will be placed on Shreyas Iyer. It could be 15-16 crores as well, someone told me that RCB has kept 20 crores for Shreyas Iyer."

On the bowlers' front, Aakash Chopra reckoned South African ace pacer Kagiso Rabada might attract huge bids. He said:

"I feel Kagiso Rabada will be the most expensive bowler on this list. Of course, there will be a lot of overseas bowlers who will come later but in the marquee set, he will be the most expensive bowler. I see 8-9 crores going into his bank account."

Also Read Article Continues below

The IPL mega-auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Is Shreyas Iyer the right candidate to captain RCB? Yes No 6 votes so far