[WATCH] "The victory stride!"- Fans in Mumbai cheer for CSK following victory over MI 

Cricket fans in Mumbai poured in their love for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and his team on Saturday night (April 8). CSK faced the home team, Mumbai Indians, in the 12th match of IPL 2023. The Super Kings registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory by outplaying MI in all the departments.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/20) and Mitchell Santner (2/28) were the pick of the Chennai bowlers as they restricted MI to 157/8. On his debut for CSK, Ajinkya Rahane hit a whirlwind half-century to lead his side to victory in the chase.

The Yellow Army gave everyone a glimpse of the aftermath events of Saturday night's match by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In it, the players can be seen in a joyful mood, and the Mumbai fans also showered love on their team. CSK captioned the post:

With two wins from three games, the Chennai Super Kings have accumulated four points and currently occupy the fourth position in the points table. They will next face the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, April 12, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru, 7:30 pm.

April 21: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 pm.

April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur 7:30 pm.

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow, 3:30 pm.

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm.

