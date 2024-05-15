[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for just 4 runs after being dismissed by Sam Curran in RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's shaky 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign continued after being dismissed for just four runs in the ongoing clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The left-handed batter was dismissed by PBKS stand-in skipper Sam Curran in the first over at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15.

Jaiswal came out to bat with his new opening partner Tom Kohler-Cadmore after RR skipper Sanju Samson opted to bat first. He began the contest with a crunching drive through the covers off the left-arm pacer.

The bowler responded strongly with a couple of deliveries, including a booming inswinger. Jaiswal attempted the drive off the fourth delivery of the over as well, but could only get an inside edge that guided the ball straight to the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after scoring four runs off four deliveries, bringing Sanju Samson early to the crease once again.

This is the sixth time in IPL 2024 that Yashasvi Jaiswal has departed inside the first 10 balls of his innings

Barring a hundred and a fifty against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively, Jaiswal has not had much to show for in the 2024 IPL season. After being in the hunt for the Orange Cap the previous season and a prolific start in national colors, much was expected from the young opening batter.

Despite his inconsistent numbers, he was picked for Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad, primarily because of his ability and intent. Even though he has not been among the runs, his strike rate reads an impressive 153.57.

In the away clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) as well, Jaiswal was dismissed inside the first over. He had scored a boundary to kickstart RR's mammoth run chase attempt but perished to Khaleel Ahmed off the very next delivery.

RR have started on a good note with the bat despite losing Jaiswal early. The pair of Sanju Samson and Tom Kohler-Cadmore are in control of the proceedings at the minute. The home side are placed at 31/1 after four overs of play.