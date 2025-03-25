We asked Grok to predict the 4 teams that will reach the IPL 2025 playoffs; No. 4 is a surprise pick

IPL 2025 got underway with a clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22. RCB registered a thumping seven-wicket win to get their campaign in the T20 league off to an impressive start.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs in the second match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, while the El Clasico contest at Chepauk saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) getting the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets. In match number four in Visakhapatnam, Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one run.

A total of 10 teams are fighting for four playoff spots, which will be decided during the course of 70 league games. As part of an interesting exercise, we asked Grok AI to predict the four teams that would make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Analyzing squad strength, historical performance, player form, and expert opinions, the AI chatbot picked Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"Mumbai Indians are a perennial powerhouse with five IPL titles and a knack for bouncing back after underwhelming seasons like 2024. Their squad boasts experienced stars like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, complemented by strong acquisitions like Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya’s leadership," the AI chatbot noted, while writing about MI.

Describing SRH as a team that has emerged as a formidable force after their explosive batting displays in 2024, Grok wrote:

"With Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen forming a devastating lineup, alongside Pat Cummins’ captaincy and bowling prowess, they’re a strong contender."

According to Grok, CSK’s ability to maximize resources keeps them in the top-four conversation. The AI chatbot elaborated:

"CSK’s consistency under MS Dhoni (assuming he plays) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s growing captaincy acumen make them a playoff mainstay. Their spin-heavy bowling attack, featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad, and R Ashwin, suits home conditions at Chepauk, while their batting has enough firepower."

Interestingly, Grok went for Punjab Kings as the fourth team while predicting the franchises that will qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Writing about PBKS, a franchise that has never won the T20 league, the AI chatbot, explained:

"Punjab Kings are a surprise pick but show promise after a strong auction. With new captain Shreyas Iyer, a revamped squad including Arshdeep Singh, and overseas stars, they’ve garnered attention from experts. Their long-overdue playoff appearance could materialize if their batting and bowling click, making them a dark horse for 2025."

Shockingly, Punjab Kings have not qualified for the playoffs since 2014, when they finished runners-up. Last season, PBKS finished ninth in the points table.

MI and CSK have dominated the IPL

If we look at the history of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful franchises, with five titles each. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL only three occasions.

Further, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans (GT) and the now defunct Deccan Chargers have won one title each. Apart from Punjab Kings, DC, RCB and LSG are yet to win the IPL.

