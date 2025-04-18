"We brought a bigger fraud than maxwell" - Fans brutally slam Liam Livingstone for another tame dismissal in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone endured another batting failure in the IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18. The Englishman was one of RCB's most expensive buys in the mega auction for ₹ 8.75 crores.

However, Livingstone has failed to live up to his billing with a string of low scores to start the season. The 31-year-old blindly slogged a good length delivery from Xavier Bartlett in the ongoing PBKS encounter to fall for a six-ball four.

Livingstone has now scored only 87 runs in six innings this season at a dismal average of 17.40 and a strike rate of 127.94. Barring his lone half-century against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Livingstone has not crossed 20 in any of his other five innings.

Fans on X did not spare Livingstone for his mindless shot, saying:

"We brought a bigger fraud than Maxwell man. Livingstone just go back to England."

The slamming of Livingstone continued on X, with one fan saying:

"This is ridiculous batting - I don’t want to see LIVINGSTONE anywhere near this XI."

"Liam Livingstone is English Rajapaksha. In fact he's worse than him," tweeted a fan.

"Well I guess it'll be stupid from RCB to continue with Livingstone. They were in a tight situation and he just blind slogs to offside deliveries again," a fan said.

RCB fall apart with the bat against PBKS

Liam Livingstone was one of several RCB batters who fell early in the ongoing clash against PBKS. In a rain-reduced 14-over contest, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first.

RCB lost opener Phil Salt in the fourth ball of their innings to the bowling of Arshdeep Singh. His opening partner, Virat Kohli, did not last much longer, falling in the third over to the same bowler for a three-ball one. Livingstone's early dismissal then reduced RCB to 26/3 in four overs.

The flow of wickets did not stop as the next four wickets fell in no time, reducing RCB to an embarrassing 42/7 in the ninth over. Only skipper Rajat Patidar made any impression, scoring a good-looking 18-ball 23.

RCB have won all four away games thus far this season. However, they have yet to win a home game, and a loss tonight will be their third at home in as many outings. They are currently reeling at 63/9 in 12 overs.

