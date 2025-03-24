“We’ll see the first 300” - Former SRH coach predicts date and opposition for massive record in IPL 2025

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Dale Steyn has made a bold prediction for a massive record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Steyn served as the bowling coach of the Hyderabad team but did not return for the role this year.

The former South African pacer made a prediction by posting on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. He said that on April 17, the 300-run mark will be breached for the first time in the IPL.

Steyn also added that he might even mark his presence at the venue to watch the masive record being scripted. Notably, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad play each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17.

"Small prediction. April 17 we’ll see the first 300 in IPL. Who knows, I might even be there to see it happen.," Steyn tweeted.

SRH began their IPL 2025 campaign with a 44-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians suffered a four-wicket loss in their opening game against the Chennai Super Kings.

SRH have already come close to breaching the 300-mark a few times and could eventually get there in their match against Mumbai Indians on April 17, as predicted by their former bowling coach.

Can SRH breach the 300-run mark in IPL 2025?

SRH possess a power-packed batting line-up that took everyone by storm in the previous edition of the IPL. They had registered the highest-ever total in the history of the league in 2024 against RCB in Bengaluru when they put up a mammoth total of 287/3.

In the same season, they also posted a total of 277/3 against the Mumbai Indians and 266/7 against the Delhi Capitals. The Hyderabad-based franchise began their IPL 2025 campaign on a similar note, continuing from where they left last season.

In their opening game of the new season against the Rajasthan Royals, they put up a gigantic total of 286/6 from their 20 overs after batting first. That said, they have scored in excess of 260 four times in the league now and have come close to breaching that 300-run mark.

It appears as though they clearly have their eyes on getting to 300 and with the kind of batting they possess, it certainly seems possible for them to make the massive record in IPL 2025.

