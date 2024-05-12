What happened the last time RCB played against DC? Exploring Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals' last match scorecards in IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 62 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 12).

The two teams have locked horns 30 times in the IPL, with Bengaluru leading Delhi by 18:11 in the head-to-head battle. One game didn't yield a result.

DC beat RCB by seven wickets in their most recent face-off at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL last year.

Batting first, the Faf du Plessis-led side posted 181/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with 55 runs off 46 balls with the help of five boundaries. Faf also chipped in with 45 off 32, including one six and five fours. The duo shared an 82-run partnership for the opening wicket. Mahipal Lomror also slammed an unbeaten 54 off 29 in an innings laced with three sixes and six boundaries to help the team post a fighting total.

Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the DC bowlers, returning with figures of 2/21, while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar picked up one wicket each.

DC vs RCB IPL 2023 scorecard.

In response, the Capitals achieved the target with 3.2 overs to spare. Phil Salt starred with the bat, scoring 87 off 45 deliveries, hitting six maximums and eight boundaries. Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner chipped in with 35*(22), 26 (17) and 22 (14), respectively. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma and Harshal Patel bagged one wicket each for RCB.

DC’s scorecard from their last IPL match

DC beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs in their last IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 7.

Asked to bat first, DC put up 221/8 in 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk provided a solid start, smashing 50 off just 20 balls, comprising three sixes and seven boundaries. His opening partner Abishek Porel looked equally good for his 65 off 36, smashing three maximums and seven fours. The middle order flopped but Tristan Stubbs provided the late blitz with 41 off 20 with the help of three sixes and as many boundaries.

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball for the Royals, finishing with figures of 3/24, while Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one wicket apiece. Chahal bagged his 350th T20 wicket by dismissing DC captain Rishabh Pant.

In response, RR managed 201/8. Sanju Samson led from the front, scoring 86 off 46 balls, including six maximums and eight boundaries, before getting controversially dismissed. Jos Buttler (19 off 17) and Riyan Parag (27 off 22) got starts but failed to take the team over the line.

Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets each for the Capitals, while Axar Patel and Rasikh Dar Salam bagged one apiece.

RCB’s scorecard from their last IPL game

RCB beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs in their last IPL game in Dharamsala on May 9.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 241/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring 92 off 47 in an innings laced with six maximums and seven boundaries. Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green also smashed 55 (23) and 46 (27), respectively. Dinesh Karthik also played a cameo, scoring 18 off seven deliveries.

Harshal Patel emerged as the pick of the PBKS bowlers, returning with figures of 3/38, while debutant Vidwath Kaverappa bagged two wickets. Captain Sam Curran and Arshdeep Sharma settled for one apiece.

In response, Punjab were bundled out for 181 in 17 overs. Rilee Rossouw top-scored with 61 off 27, hitting three sixes and nine boundaries. Shashank Singh, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran chipped in with 37 (19), 27 (16) and 22 (16), respectively.

Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker for RCB, finishing with three scalps, while Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson and Karn Sharma bagged two wickets apiece.

