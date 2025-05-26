“What happened when he lost his central contract is still rankling” - Indian legend’s massive claim on Shreyas Iyer missing ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes Shreyas Iyer's loss of his central contract last year played a part in his omission from the 18-member Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. Poor form and fitness concerns led to Iyer losing a BCCI central contract last year.

However, the 30-year-old hasn't put a foot wrong in domestic and international cricket since, across formats for Mumbai and India. That aside, Iyer has also been the model captain in the IPL, leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in 2024 and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing season.

The right-hander also displayed brilliant red-ball form in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, scoring 480 runs at an average of 68.57 in five matches.

Talking about Iyer's omission from the Test squad on Sports Today, Gavaskar said (via TOI):

"He has done nothing wrong. He has scored heaps of runs in all forms of the game. So it’s a little bit tough on Iyer. Maybe, what happened when he lost his central contract is still rankling and maybe that’s the reason why he can’t break in. But he doesn’t have to give up. With age on his side, he just has to keep on delivering big hundreds and he could be back in the team sooner than later."

Iyer last played a Test for India in the home series against England early last year. His Test record is mediocre, with an average of only 36.86 in 14 matches. Meanwhile, India will play five Tests in England under new captain Shubman Gill, starting June 20.

Shreyas Iyer will be in action tonight in crucial IPL 2025 clash against MI

Shreyas Iyer will be in action when PBKS takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial IPL 2025 encounter at Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The winner will confirm a top-two finish on the points table, earning themselves two chances at qualifying for the final. The sides will meet for the first time in IPL 2025.

Iyer has been in sparkling form this season, scoring 488 runs at an average of 48.80 and a strike rate of 172.43 in 13 matches.

A defeat in the contest will leave PBKS in the third or fourth spot on the standings, meaning they will have to win three consecutive playoff games to clinch the title.

