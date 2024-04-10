When is KKR’s next match in IPL 2024 after 7-wicket loss to CSK?

After a disappointing seven-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will now face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next encounter.

After winning three matches in a row, KKR suffered their first defeat against CSK at Chepauk. The two-time champions are now slated to host LSG in their fifth match this season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14, in the afternoon game of the doubleheader.

Before their loss against CSK, the Knight Riders had been a dominant force in the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich event. After defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their campaign opener, they registered victories against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next two outings.

Hosting LSG next, KKR would be mindful of the mistakes they made in their previous game. The visitors are coming off three consecutive victories and would be motivated to bag their fourth and maintain their spot in the top half of the points table.

KKR fail to breach CSK’s fortress

CSK put an end to KKR’s three-match winning streak in IPL 2024 when the two sides squared off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts, who were coming into the game on the back of two consecutive losses, scripted a comeback to get back to winning ways.

The defending champions held KKR to an average score of 137/9 in the first innings courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande’s brilliance with the ball. The duo picked up three wickets apiece but the all-rounder was phenomenal as he ran through KKR’s top and middle-order.

While Jadeja dismissed the in-form Sunil Narine, young sensation Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Venkatesh Iyer, Deshpande grabbed the spotlight on the first delivery of the game by dismissing KKR’s dangerous opener Phil Salt.

Chasing the 138-run target, CSK lost opener Rachin Ravindra inside the powerplay. But a formidable second-wicket partnership between skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell left KKR bowlers clueless.

Though Sunil Narine managed to break the partnership by dismissing the Kiwi all-rounder, Shivam Dube joined hands with Gaikwad as the two made sure that the team crossed the finish line with ease.

Gaikwad remained unbeaten scoring a composed 58-ball 67 as CSK clinched their third win of the season. Notably, all of CSK’s wins so far have come on their home ground- Chepauk- and no team has managed to breach CSK’s fortress.