When is KKR's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) previous IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 13 was abandoned due to rain. KKR took one point from the no result, which confirmed a place in Qualifier 1 for them. Shreyas Iyer and Co. are on 19 points from 13 matches.

Before the washout against Gujarat, Kolkata beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11 in a contest reduced to 16 overs per side due to rain. Batting first, KKR posted 157-7 as Venkatesh Iyer clubbed 42 off 21. Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Andre Russell then claimed two wickets each as MI were held to 139-8.

Kolkata Knight Riders will conclude their IPL 2024 league campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, May 19.

Can KKR end their IPL 2024 league campaign on a high?

The Kolkata vs Rajasthan clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 19 will be match 70 of IPL 2024. This will be the last game of the league stage. The contest will be an evening game and will get underway at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

When Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals met in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, RR registered a two-wicket win in a high-scoring clash.

Batting first, Kolkata put up 223-6 as Sunil Narine clobbered 109 off 56 with the aid of 13 fours and six sixes. Jos Buttler, though, smashed 107* off 60, hitting nine fours and six sixes, as RR won a thriller.

Like Kolkata, Rajasthan have also qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs. They are in second place, with 16 points from 13 matches. However, after winning eight of their first nine games, RR have now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' losing streak began with a one-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Chasing a target of 201, they were held to 200-7 despite half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 off 40) and Riyan Parag (77 off 49).

In their last three matches, Rajasthan have gone down to Delhi Capitals (by 20 runs), Chennai Super Kings (by five wickets) and Punjab Kings (by five wickets).