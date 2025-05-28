When was the last time RCB finished in the top two before IPL 2025 match vs LSG?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table after a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow hosted the match on Tuesday, May 27.

The Rajat Patidar-led side finishes the league phase with 19 points in 14 matches and a net run-rate of 0.30. It means that they will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first qualifier in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

This is the first time since the 2016 season that RCB have finished in the top two places on the points table. In 2016, RCB had defeated the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in the first qualifier by four wickets to make it to the final in Bengaluru. They have made the playoffs in five out of the last six seasons, but have finished outside the top two in each of them.

The top-two spot means that RCB can win the first qualifier on Thursday and qualify for the final on Tuesday, June 3. A loss against PBKS would give them a second chance to make it to the summit clash. They would face the winner of the eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the second qualifier on Sunday, June 1.

Jitesh Sharma's stunning innings helps RCB pull of a memorable win against LSG

An outstanding unbeaten knock of 85 runs in 33 balls from Jitesh Sharma helped RCB chase down LSG's target of 228 runs with eight balls to spare. The 31-year-old smashed eight balls and six sixes and rode his luck along the way to help his side go past the finish line.

Virat Kohli made a 30-ball 54, and Mayank Agarwal (41 not out of 23 balls) and Phil Salt (30 off 19 balls) also provided useful contributions. They helped RCB chase down the mammoth score and claim the second spot on the table.

