"When you realise CSK is not even the best banned team"- Top 10 funny memes after RR's comfortable win vs PBKS in IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a dominant 50-run victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 18th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 5. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur hosted the encounter.

After being asked to bat first, RR notched up a daunting total of 205/4 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (67), Riyan Parag (43*), and Sanju Samson (38) chipped in with vital contributions for the visiting side with the bat. Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets for the Kings in the bowling department while conceding 37 runs in his four-over spell.

In response, PBKS' top order collapsed as RR bowlers reduced them to 43/4 in 6.2 overs. Nehal Wadhera (62) and Glenn Maxwell (30) put on an 88-run partnership for the fifth wicket and rekindled their team's hopes in the steep chase. However, Punjab Kings suffered another collapse after the duo's departure and could only reach 155/9 in 20 overs. Jofra Archer picked up three wickets for RR, while Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana scalped two wickets apiece.

Saturday night's IPL 2025 encounter between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"We conceded a few more runs but I am glad it happened at the start of season"- PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer after the loss vs RR in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the loss against Rajasthan Royals, saying:

"We conceded a few more runs but I am glad it happened at the start of the season. It was s decent pitch to bat, it was stopping a bit but I felt we could have stitched a few more partnerships rather than going ultra-aggressive. Obviously as you see there wasn't any dew, we can't be blaming on that."

Iyer continued:

"We have to go back to the drawing board and work out what didn't go our way and analyse especially why we lost two wickets in quick succession. Wadhera has been phenomenal, he took some time and analysed the situation. This is the third match, it's just the start of the tournament and I am glad it happened early on. We have to see the videos and come back stronger."

SRH will host GT at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (April 6) in the upcoming match of IPL 2025.

