When is RR's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Rajasthan Royals (RR) went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by one run in a nail-biting IPL 2024 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2.

Batting first after winning the toss, SRH put up 201-3. In their chase, RR were comfortably placed at 135-2 in the 14th over but stumbled to 200-7.

Pacer Avesh Khan starred with 2-39 for the Royals. However, Yuzvendra Chahal went for 62 in his four overs without picking up a wicket, while Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless yet again.

In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 off 40) and Riyan Parag (77 off 49) scored fine half-centuries, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapped Rovman Powell (27 off 15) lbw off the last ball.

Despite the close defeat, RR remain atop the IPL 2024 points table. They have 16 points from 10 matches, having won eight games and lost only two. Rajasthan Royals next take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7.

Can RR return to winning ways against DC?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 7 will be match number 56 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that will get underway at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

While Rajasthan are atop the points table, with 16 points from 10 games, Delhi are sixth, with 10 points from 11 matches and a net run rate of -0.442. When the two sides clashed in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan registered a 12-run win.

The Royals batted first and posted 185-5 as Parag smashed an unbeaten 84 off 45, a knock featuring six fours and six sixes. Nandre Burger and Chahal then claimed two scalps each as the Capitals were held to 173-5 despite Tristan Stubbs' 44* off 23.

Looking at Delhi Capitals' recent form in IPL 2024, they have won two and lost two of their last four matches. In their most recent clash, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 29.

Batting first, DC were held to 153-9 as Varun Chakravarthy starred with 3-16 for KKR, while Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana picked up two scalps each. Kolkata chased down the total in 16.3 overs as Phil Salt smashed 68 off 33.

