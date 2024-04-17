When is RR's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in match 31 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16. In a game that went all the way down to the wire, RR created history by registering the highest successful chase in IPL history. Batting first, Kolkata put up 223-6 on the board. In a nail-biting finish, Rajasthan got home off the last ball.

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders put up an impressive total on the board as opener Sunil Narine smashed 109 off 56 balls, with the aid of 13 fours and four sixes. His knock, however, went in vain as Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler clubbed 107* off 60 balls. Buttler smacked nine fours and six sixes to lift RR to an incredible win.

RR will look to build on their momentum when they face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next IPL 2024 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 22. Following their last-ball triumph over KKR, Rajasthan remain on top of the points table. They now have 12 points to their name from seven games, winning six matches and losing only one.

Can RR maintain winning run against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024?

Rajasthan Royals will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on MI in Jaipur on April 22. The clash will be match number 38 of IPL 2024. It will be an evening game that will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss in the match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

While RR have only lost one game in IPL 2024, going down to Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur by three wickets. Mumbai Indians are eighth in the points table, having won only two of their six matches. MI began their campaign in the T20 league with a six-run loss to GT in Ahmedabad. In their next two matches, Mumbai Indians went down to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals by 31 runs and six wickets respectively.

MI's losing streak came to an end when they got the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a high-scoring clash. This was followed by a seven-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), also at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians, however, faltered in the El Clasico clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home. Batting first, Chennai posted 206-4. MI were held to 186-6 in response despite Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 105 off 63 balls.

