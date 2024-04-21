When is SRH's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hammered Delhi Capitals (DC) by 67 runs in match 35 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, SRH posted another huge total of 266-7 before restricting DC to 199. With the thumping win, Hyderabad moved to second spot on the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points from seven games.

Batting first, Hyderabad openers went hammer and tongs, racing to 125-0 at the end of the powerplay. Travis Head played another sensational knock, slamming 11 fours and six sixes in his 32-ball 89. Abhishek Sharma contributed 46 off only 12, while Shahbaz Ahmed was unbeaten on 59 off 29. T Natarajan claimed 4-19 to cripple the Capitals' fightback.

Hyderabad's next challenge in IPL 2024 will be a home clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, April 25.

SRH will look to continue sensational form against RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 25 will be match number 41 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be at 7:00 pm.

RCB are last in the 10-team points table, with one win in seven matches. When they took on SRH in the first half of IPL 2024 on April 15, Pat Cummins and co. crushed them by 25 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, Hyderabad notched up a record IPL total of 287-3. Bengaluru fought hard, responding with 262-7.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-wicket loss to defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. They then beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in a home game. Since the win against PBKS, RCB have lost five straight matches.

Bengaluru went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In their next match, they suffered a 28-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants, again in a home clash. RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In RCB's last two matches, Mumbai Indians and SRH registered comprehensive wins. Mumbai got the better of Bengaluru by seven wickets at the Wankhede before Hyderabad beat them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

