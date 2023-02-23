“Where is captain Harmanpreet Kaur?” – Gautam Gambhir reacts as Google shows only Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya as Indian cricket team captain

Gautam Gambhir has called for equality in men's and women's cricket after Harmanpreet Kaur didn't feature in Google's search results for the Indian cricket team captain. The development comes ahead of India's Women's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia on Thursday, February 23.

The two-time World Cup winner urged the fans to trend #IndiancricketteamcaptainHarmanpreetKaur as only Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya featured in the aforementioned search results.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Gambhir wrote:

“It’s time to change! Let’s do it.”

“India we need your attention. Indian cricket team captain. Where is captain Harmanpreet Kaur? The results (in Google) won’t change until you do. Flood social media with the hashtag #IndiancricketteamcaptainHarmanpreetKaur. Spread the word. Join the movement. Cricket is everyone’s game.”

“We played too many dot balls” – Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur wants India to play fewer dot balls in the semi-final after India narrowly made it to the semi-final. The 33-year-old pointed out that India lost against England by 11 runs in the group stage, where the Women in Blue played 51 dot balls. India also played 41 dot balls against Ireland, which they survived by five runs via the DLS method.

Speaking to Star Sports, she said:

"Against England, we played too many dot balls. Things like that we have already been discussing in team meetings. But sometimes, when the other team is bowling too well, at the end of the day, these wickets are something when you score 150, that's a par score for you.”

Kaur added:

"World Cup games are always something where both the teams are always under pressure. I think these matches if 150 is on the board, you always [have] the upper hand. We are not putting too much pressure on ourselves. We are just going [out] there and understanding what conditions are there and just playing according to the situation. Dot balls are something which [are] already worrying us.”

India’s and Australia’s road to Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final 2023

India

Beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Beat West Indies by six wickets

Lost to England by 11 runs

Beat Ireland by five runs (DLS method)

Australia

Beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Beat South Africa by six wickets

For the uninitiated, Australia beat India by 85 runs in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final.

