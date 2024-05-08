Who is Parth Jindal whose over-the-top celebration after Sanju Samson’s dismissal in DC vs RR IPL 2024 match went viral?

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal was a vocal figure in the stands as his side defeated league leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 7.

Jindal was spotted shouting animatedly in the aftermath of the controversial Sanju Samson dismissal in the run chase. With the cameramen capturing the moment, it instantly went viral on social media.

The RR skipper was adjudged out by the third umpire following a tight call regarding Shai Hope's catch right on the boundary line. Samson was speaking with the umpires, expressing his displeasure over the decision. That is when the DC co-owner was seen sharing his opinion and expressing his passion from the stands.

Expand Tweet

Parth Jindal is one of the most involved owners in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He often marks his presence, particularly during home matches and also at the auction table. The 33-year-old played a big role in the franchise's rebuilding from being the Daredevils to the Capitals after JSW Sports took a major stake in 2018.

He was born on May 19, 1990, and completed his education at esteemed institutes like Brown University and Harvard University. He initially joined JSW Group as an economic analyst and became the managing director of JSW Cement in 2016. He was also given responsibilities of the functioning of JSW Sports. It also includes Bengaluru City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and the Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

In 2018, he implemented his vision of the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in the Vijayanagara district in Karnataka. The facility is spread across 42 acres and is dedicated to honing talent by providing world-class amenities. It has also been recognized by the Sports Authority of India and is an accredited centre for Boxing and Wrestling under the Khelo India National Program.

Parth Jindal is known for speaking his mind

Parth Jindal shares a cordial relation with the team, and fully supported franchise skipper Rishabh Pant during his recovery from the unfortunate car accident in late 2023. He is also known for defending his franchise. He was one of the few owners who openly spoke out against the concept of mega-auctions back in 2022.

DC were among the franchises that suffered the most due to limited retentions. They had to let go of the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Avesh Khan Kagiso Rabada, and many more players. It was a big blow as some of these players constituted the core of the side that made it to the finals in the 2020 edition.

"It's just that this auction process is built like this and I think going forward the IPL really needs to look at it because it's not really fair that you build up a team, you give youngsters a chance, you groom them through your set-up and they get opportunities, they play for your franchise, then they go and play for the county or their respective countries, and then you lose them after three years," Jindal had said of the mega auction in 2022

DC are still alive in the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs with the crucial 20-run win at home. They are slated to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the remainder of the league stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback