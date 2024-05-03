Why is Harshit Rana not playing today's MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match? 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has been suspended for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Rana was handed a one-match ban after having breached the IPL's Code of Conduct during KKR's home win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday. He had celebrated aggressively, gesturing Abishek Porel to return to the pavilion after picking up his wicket.

Rana was also about to unleash the infamous 'flying kiss' celebration but had refrained from doing so. However, his initial celebration coupled with the fact that he has been fined before for the same offence earlier in the tournament, meant that he was banned for the clash against MI.

"Mr Harshit Rana, Bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 100 percent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 47 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 29, 2024," IPL said in a statement.

"Rana committed a Level 1 offense under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offense and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

KKR are likely to introduce Harshit Rana's replacement in the second innings when they get out to bowl, as skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that they have the same batting XI.

"(About trying to keep winning) That's what we keep saying all the time. It's about courage, strength and backing each other. Dew is a big factor but it's all about doing the basics right. (On batting first and vibe change) Not at all. Everyone knows their role and responsibilities. Batting first we are going with the same team," Shreyas Iyer said after being put to bat first by MI skipper Hardik Pandya.

KKR have named Anukul Roy and Chetan Sakariya in their impact sub list, and they are favorites to come in the second innings to complete KKR's bowling attack in Rana's absence.

Harshit Rana has had a prolific season for KKR in IPL 2024, picking up 11 wickets in eight matches at an average of 24.91 and an economy of 9.79.

Harshit Rana was fined for his celebration antics against SRH as well in IPL 2024

The young pacer showcased his aggression in KKR's season opener against SRH at Eden Gardens, when he committed two Level 1 breaches of Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Harshit Rana had sent off Mayank Agarwal with a flying kiss and had also gestured Heinrich Klaasen to go back into the dressing room after dismissing him in the final over.

Rana had copped a 60 percent fine on that occasion, and the second time around, for his actions against DC, he was handed a 100 percent fine.

