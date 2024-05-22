Why is Jos Buttler not playing today's RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the in-form the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22. The two teams have been on the opposite end of the spectrum form-wise, with RCB being winners of their last six outings, while RR are on a four-game losing streak,

Further worsening matters for RR, they must pull off the victory to stay alive and advance to Qualifier 2 without their talisman, Jos Buttler. The English white-ball skipper left for national duty over a week back (May 13) and will miss the remainder of IPL 2024.

Buttler was the star of the show in RR's six-wicket win over RCB in their lone meeting during the league stage of the season, scoring a breathtaking 100* off 58 deliveries. Chasing a massive 184 for victory, the 33-year-old single-handedly willed the side to a win in front of a packed home crowd at Jaipur.

Yet, that was one of only two 50+ scores for the destructive opener, who finished with 359 runs at an average of under 40 and a strike rate of 140.78 in 11 games.

RR win the toss and elect to chase against RCB in IPL 2024 Eliminator

RR skipper Sanju Samson won a potentially crucial toss and had no hesitation in fielding first against RCB in the IPL 2024 Eliminator with the anticipation of dew in the second innings.

The side also welcomed big-hitting West Indian Shimron Hetmyer back into the playing XI for the crunch encounter.

At the toss, an upbeat Samson said:

"We will bowl first looking at the conditions. There was heavy dew yesterday. It's all about the mindset and how clear you are on the present. Excited to play in this beautiful stadium. Yes looking at what cricket has taught us is having good days and bad days and it's about coming from the bad days. The injury has been challenging. Hettie (Hetmyer) comes back and rest is the same side."

While the loser of the contest will be eliminated from the competition, the winner will take on SRH in Qualifier 2 at Chennai on Friday, May 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback