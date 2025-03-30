"Why do you play in Vizag?" - Aakash Chopra questions DC ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Delhi Capitals (DC) for hosting their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Visakhapatnam. He noted that the visiting side would feel more at home at the venue.

DC and SRH will clash in Match 10 of IPL 2025 in the afternoon game on Sunday, March 30. The Capitals won their tournament opener at the same venue six days ago, beating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one wicket.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered why the Delhi Capitals were ceding the home advantage by hosting two IPL 2025 games in Visakhapatnam.

"Where is the match between Delhi and Hyderabad? The match is in Vizag and it is Delhi's home ground. Vizag is closer to Hyderabad than Delhi. Why do you play in Vizag? Is there anything lacking in the Delhi ground? The ground will be full and you won't lose money. People will come to watch in Delhi, but they are not playing there," he said (8:55).

Chopra opined that KL Rahul should replace Sameer Rizvi in DC's playing combination and chose Jake Fraser-McGurk as their player in focus.

"I think there will be only one change. KL Rahul is available. So he will come in and Sameer Rizvi will go out. They might still keep the batting order fluid. My focus will be on Jake Fraser-McGurk because he hasn't scored runs since the last IPL and fell prey to Shardul Thakur in the first match," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra noted that either Abishek Porel or KL Rahul could bat at No. 3, pointing out that the latter would adjust better in the position. He also urged Axar Patel and company to include T Natarajan in the bowling lineup at either Mukesh Kumar or Mohit Sharma's expense.

"You don't need to change anything" - Aakash Chopra on SRH ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs DC

SRH lost to LSG in their last game after beating RR in their IPL 2025 opener. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad are a settled unit heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals.

"Hyderabad, you don't need to change anything. Your team is very strong. You hit fours and sixes. It seemed you were slightly cold in the last match but still reached close to 200. They are that kind of team. They reach beyond 190 even if players get out early and close to 250 if they don't get out," he said (10:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the battle between the SRH opening duo and Mitchell Starc could be a riveting one, recalling the then Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seamer's terrific spells against Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 and final.

"Mitchell Starc will be seen in front of Travis Head. So the playoff will be remembered slightly. What Mitchell Starc did in the playoff, can the same thing happen again? It remains to be seen how Abhishek Sharma bats against Mitchell Starc," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra reckoned SRH would stick with four pacers and Adam Zampa in their bowling attack, with Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling a few overs if required. He picked Pat Cummins and company as the favorites heading into Sunday's game.

