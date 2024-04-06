Why are Rajasthan Royals wearing all-pink jersey for today’s IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) players are wearing a special all-pink jersey for today's IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The franchise is doing so as part of their #PinkPromise initiative, which is an endeavor to support the women of Rajasthan.

Over the last few days, the RR franchise has been regularly promoting their #PinkPromise initiative through their social media handles, posting many informative videos on the same.

Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game on Saturday in Jaipur, RR skipper Sanju Samson shared a video message, detailing the importance of the #PinkPromise initiative:

"I think the color (pink) is something very refreshing and different. You see your friends wearing it, so it feels really cool. It has some really great meaning attached to it - a lot of values which we carry as a franchise. It feels very special to wear it.

"I met three ladies during lunch. One of them was telling me how difficult it (life) is and another one told me that she loves the challenge. What I took out of it is, we have everything in life, but when we go back to our room, people are not happy even after that. So the perspective really matters," Samson added.

As part of the #PinkPromise initiative, for every six hit during the RR vs RCB game, Rajasthan Royals will install solar panels in six homes across Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals are undefeated in IPL 2024 so far

Rajasthan Royals have made a brilliant start to their IPL 2024 campaign. They have played three games, winning all three and are currently second in the points table.

RR began their campaign with a 20-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur. In their next game at the same venue, they got the better of Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. The Royals made it three out of three when they hammered Mumbai Indians by six wickets at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

Riyan Parag has been in brilliant form for Rajasthan. In three games, he has scored 181 runs at a strike rate of 160.18. Parag scored 43 against LSG and followed it up with scores of 84* and 54* against DC and MI respectively.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up six wickets, while Trent Boult has taken five.