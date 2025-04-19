Why is Riyan Parag leading RR in today's IPL 2025 match against LSG?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be captained once again by Riyan Parag in their crucial IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur today (April 19). Their regular skipper, Sanju Samson, will miss the outing due to an abdomen injury.

Samson sustained the injury while batting in RR's previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He retired hurt on 31 from 19 deliveries during RR's run-chase of 189.

They ultimately lost the game in the Super Over, leaving them with only two wins in seven matches. RR are currently eighth on the points table.

Meanwhile, Parag led RR in their first three games of the IPL 2025 season, with Samson recovering from a finger injury. Yet, Samson came in as the Impact Player in all three matches to bat for the side.

Under Parag, RR suffered crushing losses to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, they turned things around to defeat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the following outing. Samson took over as captain after the CSK encounter.

Samson and Parag have each struggled for big scores in this IPL, with only a lone 50+ score between them in 14 innings.

Meanwhile, their opponents tonight, LSG, have alternated between wins and losses in the first half of the season. They have won four out of their seven matches to find themselves fifth on the points table.

LSG bat first in IPL 2025 clash against RR

Coming to the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant called right and elected to bat first on a seemingly dry Japiur surface. As for RR, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi will make his IPL debut, replacing Samson at the top of the order.

At 14 years and 23 days, Suryavanshi will become the youngest player to participate in the IPL.

RR skipper Riyan Parag confirmed the same at the toss, saying (Via Cricbuzz):

"We were looking to bowl, it is a little bit warm under lights, should be better than the last time. Vaibhav the youngster comes in. It's been kinda tricky, we've been doing small bits right but we haven't been able to put a collective performance together, we've been having honest chats as a team. We love playing here, we know the conditions well, hope we can put that to good use."

The rest of the RR lineup remains the same from the side that suffered a heartbreaking Super Over defeat to DC. As for LSG, Prince Yadav replaces Akash Deep in the pace-bowling department.

