"Woh Spiderman wala" - Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious interaction over sharing award in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians captain (MI)Hardik Pandya and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav recreated a hilarious Spiderman meme after sharing the Super Striker of the Match award following the IPL 2025 game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 1. With both maintaining a healthy strike rate of 208.69 during their exploits, they went on to point at one another in Spiderman style.

The two Spidermen pointing at one another originated from the 19th episode of the 1967 Cartoon series 'Double Identity' and has become quite relevant over the years. Pandya and Suryakumar not only scored 48 runs each during the game against the Rajasthan Royals but also did it in 23 deliveries. Nevertheless, the latter hit three sixes but his skipper managed only one as they shared a 94-run stand only in 44 deliveries.

In the video uploaded by Mumbai Indians' official handle, Suryakumar said as he and Pandya held the award:

"Aisa Kheechein kya?" (Can we click a picture like this?)

Pandya later pointed towards the star batter and said:

"Bhai woh spiderman waala?" (Also, that spiderman one?)

The unbeaten 48 from Suryakumar also whisked him past Gujarat Titans opener B Sai Sudharsan's tally of 456 runs and he now holds the Orange Cap with 475 under his belt.

"What we were trying to speak to each other was to play percentage shots and cricket shots" - Hardik Pandya on his partnership with Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-match presentation, the seam-bowling all-rounder hailed openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton for their pure batsmanship, hitting the gaps and running hard to score runs. The 31-year-old said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"What we were trying to speak to each other was to play percentage shots and cricket shots. Value of shots are there if you hit the gaps, Ro and Ryan batted the same way, Ryan kept the intent and he targeted those boundaries and it was fantastic.

"It is never about people getting chances, it is about what is required of that situation. People are going back to what is called batsmanship, it is about hitting the gaps, running hard and the way we batted was proper batsmanship."

After amassing 217/2, Mumbai Indians bowled the Royals out for 117 in 16.1 overs to register a massive 100-run victory. As a result, the five-time champions also zoomed to the top of the points table.

