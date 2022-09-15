"Wouldn’t perform well in international cricket either if I played one game a year" - Jimmy Neesham on being unable to make an impact in IPL

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham recently suggested that he is unable to translate his international cricket form into the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a lack of consistent opportunities.

Neesham, who has impressed many with his all-round exploits for the Blackcaps, has failed to replicate the same success in the Indian cash-rich league.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, the cricket star mentioned that he wouldn't be able to do well for New Zealand too if he gets to play just one match per year. Neesham wrote on Twitter:

"I probably wouldn’t perform well in international cricket either if I played one game a year."

The Kiwi player was signed by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the IPL 2022 auction for ₹1.50 crore earlier this year. However, the left-handed batter didn't feature in a single game for the side this season.

Neesham also didn't get enough chances to showcase his talent in the previous edition as well, playing just three matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI). The all-rounder has just 12 appearances to his name in the IPL and has 61 runs and eight wickets to his name.

"Literally, everybody in elite sport knows continuity of role is important" - Jimmy Neesham on not getting enough chances in IPL

Jimmy Neesham is a part of New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad.

Neesham clarified that the purpose of his tweet was not to troll anyone or take a dig at his franchise's team management. He emphasized that continuity plays a major role for a professional cricketer.

The swashbuckler further highlighted that circumstances at times don't allow a player to get consistent matches. Neesham opined that this is not the management's fault as it is unavoidable. He wrote on Twitter:

"Also… everyone trying to act like this tweet is bodying someone or trolling someone. Literally everybody in elite sport knows continuity of role is important. It’s just sometimes the situation doesn’t allow it and players just have to try to make do. Its nobody’s fault."

Jimmy Neesham has established himself as a mainstay in New Zealand's white-ball lineups. He is part of the team's squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which is set to be played in Australia in October and November.

