Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Sportiqo stocks continue to rise, Sunil Narine’s price takes a hit

In-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the highest gainer on Sportiqo, the blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, after week six of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The 21-year-old has come up with some spectacular performances for his franchise in the ongoing T20 league. After scoring a fluent 35 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Jaiswal followed it up with a brilliant 98* off 47 balls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The left-hander struck 12 fours and five sixes in his fantastic knock.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Faf du Plessis are among the top gainers for the week.

Jaiswal’s IPO price (price of the stock before IPL 2023 started) was 174.99, while his current price stands at 406.83, a change of 132.4%. He now finds himself at the top position among highest gainers after week six of IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis is second on the list of top five gainers. The 38-year-old has continued his good run with the willow. The right-handed batter contributed 45 off 32 against Delhi Capitals (DC) and followed it up with 65 off 41 versus Mumbai Indians (MI). Du Plessis’ current price is 379.72, while his IPO price was 167.66, a change of 126.4%.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel complete the top five list of highest gainers after week six of the Indian T20 league. Gaikwad’s current price is 254.25, while his IPO price was 151.8838 (67.40%). Suryakumar had an IPO price of 176.851, while his current price has risen to 283.88 (60.52%). As for Axar, his stocks have improved from his IPO price of 141.4808 to his current price of 224.85 (58.93%).

Sunil Narine and Jofra Archer were among those that saw their stocks drop in the past week.

Shifting focus to the five biggest losing stocks after week six of IPL 2023, struggling KKR spinner Sunil Narine finds himself name on top of the list. The West Indian cricketer continued to deliver underwhelming performances. He registered figures of 0/29 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and 0/13 in two overs versus Rajasthan Royals (RR). Narine’s current price is 15, while his IPO price was 182.0525, a massive change of -91%.

Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer is second on the list. He went wicketless against Chennai Super Kings, conceding 24 runs in his four overs. The fast bowler’s current price is 15, while his IPO price was 162.61, a change of -90%.

RCB pacer Harshal Patel, RR’s bowling all-rounder Jason Holder and Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw also feature in the list of top five losing stocks after week six of IPL 2023. Harshal’s current price stands at 15, while his IPO price was 133.32 (-88%). Holder’s price has also fallen to 15 from his IPO price of 128.27 (-88%). Shaw’s current price is 19.11, while his IPO price was 156.045 (-87%).

Top-performing stocks based on points

Suryakumar Yadav's incredible performances see him make it to the top gainers' list for the past week,

Looking at the list of top five performers based on points after week six of IPL 2023, RR opener Jaiswal tops the list with 364.10 points. He is followed by RCB skipper Du Plessis (325.20) and MI batter Suryakumar (242.20). RCB batter Glenn Maxwell (224.00) and CSK opener Gaikwad (208.00) round off the top five list in this segment.

How Sportiqo’s point system works

Sportiqo analyzes the stocks of cricketers. Courtesy of the blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, fans can invest or trade in players. This is similar to trading in stocks.

Sportiqo has a performance ranking system in place. Their algorithm analyzes batting, bowling and fielding statistics and assigns an index rating to each cricketer. Players are rewarded with points for every ball that they participate in as a batter or bowler.

Batters get positive points for boundaries and negative points for dot balls and dismissals. Similarly, bowlers are rewarded with positive points for wickets and dot balls and negative points for boundaries and extras (no-balls and wides).

