Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes he deserves the ₹ 18 crores that the franchise acquired him for ahead of the 2025 IPL season. Despite three successful seasons with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chahal was not retained by the franchise.

Ad

It meant the now-revamped PBKS side could go all-out for the 34-year-old at the IPL 2025 auction. Chahal is the IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker with 205 scalps at an average of 22.44 in 160 games.

He is also a one-time Purple Cap winner in 2022, helping RR finish as runners-up in the season.

In an interview ahead of the 2025 season, Chahal opened up on his auction value, saying (Via Hindustan Times):

"I missed the first few minutes of the auction because I was very nervous. The auction is like that. You don’t know what price you will go for, which team. Lots of thoughts come to your mind. I am happy I am going to be closer home. When I asked myself, I got a reply from inside, “Yes, I deserve this price'."

Ad

Trending

He also spoke about his number of variations and the belief to execute on the field of play.

"I’ve got four variations (leg-spinner, two forms of googlies, flipper). I trust them. The most important thing is belief. On the ground, how do you respond to match situations is what matters. That’s where you decide when to go for wickets and when to stop the runs," said Chahal.

Ad

Chahal has been out of the Indian white-ball sides for almost two years and the upcoming IPL season provides him another opportunity to return to the lineup.

"I have gone for sixes against them and done well against them too" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yuzvendra Chahal picked South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen and the West Indies' Nicholas Pooran as his two toughest batters to bowl to. While the former will be playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the latter will feature for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming 2025 IPL season.

Heinrich Klaasen is one, Nicolas Pooran another. They have so much power that sometimes even the edges go for sixes. They are the ones who are challenging.I have gone for sixes against them and done well against them too," said Chahal.

Ad

He added:

"But, when I bowl, I don’t look at the name. When you look at their reputation, it will create pressure on you. I have the ball, they have the bat. I have to win the battle. I am not 6’5” or very broad. Mera sab kuch mind pe hai (My mind is everything for me). I always focus on that."

Chahal will look to help PBKS qualify for the playoffs for the first time since their final run in 2014. The franchise finished second to the bottom in IPL 2024, with only five wins in 14 games

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news