"You might see him playing this evening" - Aakash Chopra on potential change in MI XI for IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Mitchell Santner could return to the Mumbai Indians' (MI) playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He noted that Corbin Bosch would have to make way if the New Zealand left-arm spinner is fit and available.

MI will lock horns with RR in Match 50 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. With 12 points from 10 games, the five-time champions are placed third on the points table, and a win against the Royals will help them jump to the top spot.

Previewing the MI-RR IPL 2025 clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that a potentially fit Santner should replace Bosch in the visitors' playing combination, considering the spin-friendly track in Jaipur and the role the Kiwi skipper has played in the team's turnaround.

"Will they play Mitchell Santner? He had an injured finger, and Corbin Bosch was played in his place. Corbin Bosch bats and bowls, but you may want a left-arm spinner here because spin works a lot at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. So you might see Karn Sharma with Mitchell Santner," Chopra said (17:30).

"Where did the tournament change for the Mumbai Indians? That was the ball Santner bowled to Karun Nair. The ball came in, pitched and turned, and hit the off-stump. The game changed from there. So Mitchell Santner is the guy. You might see him playing this evening, and if you see that, there won't be a place for Corbin Bosch," he added.

Mitchell Santner has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.28 in nine innings in IPL 2025. He castled Karun Nair (89 off 40) in MI's 12-run win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on April 13, a victory that started the five-match winning run.

"Rohit Sharma would want to give himself a belated birthday present" - Aakash Chopra on MI's batting ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Rohit Sharma turned 38 a day before MI's IPL 2025 clash against RR. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on the Mumbai Indians' batting, Aakash Chopra noted that Rohit Sharma would want to belatedly celebrate his birthday with a substantial knock.

"Mumbai have won five consecutive games. They have reached a place from where the playoffs are visible. They are seeing the road to the playoffs. The team is good. In batting, Rohit Sharma would want to give himself a belated birthday present. Ryan Rickelton might have slight difficulties if the ball stays low on this pitch, but I think he will be fine," he said in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Suryakumar Yadav could be crucial for MI against Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

"Suryakumar Yadav - the focus will once again be on Bhau because Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga might both be there in the opposition. It will be worth watching how he neutralizes the spin twin," Chopra observed.

Chopra chose Hardik Pandya as the likely game-defining player for MI in their IPL 2025 clash against RR.

"However, my focus is not just on him. I am focusing on Hardik Pandya. He is doing very well thus far. He picked up a five-wicket haul and scored some crucial runs as well. I have a strange feeling that Hardik Pandya will have to win the Mumbai Indians this match on his own. He might need to contribute with the bat," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra opined that Hardik Pandya might be required as a bowler as well, highlighting that he could be effective with his slow cutters and back-of-the-length deliveries. To conclude, the analyst chose the Mumbai Indians as the favorites heading into Thursday's game.

