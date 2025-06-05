"You will be banned for two matches" - Yograj Singh tears into Shreyas Iyer's tame dismissal in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh slammed Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer for his tame dismissal in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Ahmedabad on June 3. Chasing 191 for the title, PBKS were well-placed at 72/2 in the ninth over when Iyer walked into bat.

However, the right-hander could not repeat his Qualifier 2 heroics, falling for a two-ball one after nicking off to a harmless length delivery from Romario Shepherd. His dismissal proved costly as PBKS' innings slowed considerably, and they ultimately finished six runs short of RCB's total.

Talking about Iyer's lazy dismissal on such a big occasion, Yograj told ANI (via Tribune India):

"The shot which Shreyas Iyer played in the final was a criminal offence, according to me. Ashok Mankad told me about this criminal offence, which comes under Section 302. He also told me that the repercussions of this is that you will be banned for two matches. What Shreyas did yesterday is not acceptable. There is no apology for that."

The final heartbreak was a sad end to an incredible season for PBKS, where they finished atop the points table and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

"Dejected to be honest" - Shreyas Iyer on IPL 2025 final defeat

Shreyas Iyer expressed disappointment at PBKS stumbling in the IPL 2025 final against RCB but praised everyone involved for their tremendous campaign. The franchise qualified for the playoffs for only the third time in 18 years and advanced to the final for only the second time in league history.

Yet, their wait for an elusive title continues as they remain one of only two franchises not to lift the IPL trophy after playing every season since the league's inception.

Reflecting on the final and the overall season, Iyer said at the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz):

"Dejected to be honest but the way our boys came up to the occasion, the way we cherished, it wasn't immaculate but lot of credit goes to the management, the support staff and each and every person who has participated and contributed. The way the owners supported us was also amazing."

He added:

"The job is still half done, we have to be here and win the trophy next year. Positives, definitely the way we turned up and every individual stepping up and saying that he can win the match, there are so many youngsters in the team, I'm sure they've gained a lot of experience from these matches. I'm sure when they come next year they will carry immense experience with them. We can build some tactics and strategies around that so that we can play some decent cricket."

Despite the poor outing in the final, the PBKS skipper finished the 2025 season with excellent numbers, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.

