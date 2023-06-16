"You will have to give chances to guys who are fearless" - Wasim Jaffer suggests names for India's white-ball squad for the West Indies tour

Wasim Jaffer feels India need to play fearlessly in white-ball cricket and give chances to players who do not have any inhibitions.

The Men in Blue will face the West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is in July-August 2023, with the first 50-over game to be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on July 27. Some of the youngsters who showcased their potential in IPL 2023 might get a look-in in these limited-overs games.

During an interaction with Sportskeeda, Jaffer was asked about the new faces who might be seen in India's white-ball squad for the West Indies tour, to which he responded:

"India will have to play fearless cricket. Especially in white-ball cricket, you will have to give chances to guys who are fearless because the game is changing now and if India have to win trophies, they will have to adopt that approach."

While asking for Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion in India's Test squad, the former Indian opener wants the youngster to be picked in the T20I side as well. He named Rinku Singh as another batter who should be selected for the shortest format:

"In white-ball cricket, if we talk about especially T20 cricket, I feel Yashasvi Jaiswal is again one of them. Rinku Singh has been brilliant."

Jaiswal smashed 625 in 14 games at an excellent average of 48.08 and an outstanding strike rate of 163.61 in IPL 2023. Rinku amassed 413 runs in as many games at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52, impressing everyone with his finishing skills.

"Sanju Samson could probably come in 50 overs" - Wasim Jaffer

Sanju Samson has represented India in 11 ODIs and 17 T20Is.

Wasim Jaffer reckons Jitesh Sharma can perform Rishabh Pant's role as a destructive wicketkeeper-batter in the middle order. The cricketer-turned-commentator also feels Sanju Samson can make a comeback to India's ODI squad:

"Jitesh Sharma - Rishabh Pant is currently not there. So Jitesh Sharma could be that guy to replace him, somebody who can bat at No. 5 or No. 6. Sanju Samson could probably come in 50 overs. I feel India will have to try these names."

Jitesh gave a decent account of himself for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, smashing 309 runs in 14 games at an excellent strike rate of 156.06. Samson had middling returns in this season's IPL, aggregating 362 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.17 and a strike rate of 153.38.

