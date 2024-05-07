Yuzvendra Chahal becomes 1st Indian to complete 350 T20 wickets in RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash

The records continue to tumble for Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during IPL 2024, with his most recent being the first Indian player to complete 350 T20 wickets. The 33-year-old achieved the incredible feat in the ongoing clash between RR and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 7.

Chahal dismissed his Team India teammate Rishabh Pant for 15 in the 14th over to scale Mount-350. The champion leg-spinner became the first-ever bowler to bag 200 wickets in IPL history earlier in the season against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Haryana-born cricketer has 96 T20I scalps to go with the 201 IPL wickets in his illustrious career. Chahal is 11th all-time in the T20 wickets chart, with Dwayne Bravo's 625 scalps still leading the way.

He is fifth all-time among spinners behind only Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, Imran Tahir, and Shakib Al Hasan.

Chahal was the Purple Cap winner in 2022 with 27 wickets and is currently tied for sixth on 14 scalps in the ongoing season.

Yuzvendra Chahal endures another dismal outing despite the 350-wicket landmark

Amidst the milestone evening, Yuzvendra Chahal unfortunately endured another poor showing with the ball in the DC clash in Delhi.

After picking up his first wicket and reaching the landmark, the 33-year-old traveled around the mark to finish with woeful figures of 1/48 in 4 overs. Chahal conceded 21 off his final over to make it a fourth consecutive encounter of giving away 40+ in his spell.

The champion leggie suffered his most expensive spell of 0/62 in RR's previous game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Chahal also had figures of 1/52 two games before the SRH fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Chahal's lack of form comes at the wrong time for RR and Team India, with the IPL playoffs and T20 World Cup just around the corner.

Coming to the ongoing match, Chahal's sub-par final over kickstarted a DC onslaught in the final few overs as they finished on a massive 221/8 in 20 overs.

While RR is sitting pretty on the points table with eight wins in 10 outings, a loss will make it back-to-back setbacks for the first time this season.

