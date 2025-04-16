PBKS vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 31

Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 15, in match 31 of IPL 2025. It was a low-scoring thriller, with PBKS securing a historic 16-run victory.

PBKS scripted history as their 111 from the first innings is now the lowest-ever total successfully defended in the league's history. KKR were bundled out for a paltry score of 95 while chasing a 112-run target. Punjab won the toss and chose to bat first at their home ground.

They were off to a brisk start, with opener Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh forming a 39-run stand. However, it was all downhill for the hosts from then as wickets fell like nine-pins.

Prabhsimran was the lone saving grace with his 30-run knock as they were bowled out for just 111 in 15.3 overs. Harshit Rana picked up three wickets, while mystery spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine took two scalps apiece.

While it seemed like an easy win for KKR at the halfway stage, the PBKS bowlers had other plans. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball for his team, claiming a fantastic four-wicket haul.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen also bowled a stunning spell, finishing with three wickets. The KKR batters failed to get going in the chase. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the top-scorer for Kolkata, scoring 37 runs in 28 balls.

With their fourth victory in six matches, Punjab are in the fourth spot in the IPL 2025 points table. Kolkata, on the other hand, have three victories from seven outings and occupy sixth place.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Ramandeep Singh takes three catches off Harshit Rana's bowling

KKR pacer Harshit Rana helped his team get off to an ideal start with an impactful new ball spell. He kicked off the proceedings by dismissing Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer in the fourth over.

On the final ball of the powerplay, the right-arm seamer got the better of the dangerous Prabhsimran, providing KKR with three early breakthroughs. Interestingly, it was Ramandeep Singh who grabbed all three catches.

Ramandeep earned massive praise on social media for his splendid diving catch to send Shreyas packing for a two-ball duck. Here's a video of the catch:

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy cleans up Glenn Maxwell with a vicious googly

Glenn Maxwell endured yet another batting failure this season, perishing to Varun Chakaravarthy after scoring just seven runs from 10 balls during his brief stay at the crease.

The crafty spinner got the better of the swashbuckling batter with a smart googly. Maxwell was completely deceived by it and was comprehensively beaten. The ball ended up crashing into the stumps and the PBKS star departed cheaply.

You can watch the video of Chakaravarthy's wrong'un here:

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal redeems himself with a match-winning spell for PBKS

PBKS showed great faith in Yuzvendra Chahal, roping him in for a whopping ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, the most expensive spinner in the auction's history had an underwhelming first few games for his new franchise.

He made amends by delivering a spectacular spell and playing a starring role in PBKS' victory in the low-scoring thriller. The 34-year-old dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh.

Chahal registered excellent figures of 4-0-28-4 and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his bowling exploits.

