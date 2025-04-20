PBKS vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 37

Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Sunday, April 20, in match number 37 of IPL 2025. RCB clinched a comprehensive seven-wicket victory, claiming their fifth win on the trot in away fixtures this season.

After being asked to bat first in the afternoon clash, PBKS were off to a decent start, with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh forming a 42-run stand. Prabhsimran was the home team's top batter, playing a 33-run knock in 17 balls.

Josh Inglish contributed 29 runs from 17 balls, while Marco Jansen remained unbeaten on 25 in 20 balls. Shashank Singh scored 31 runs, but those came from 33 balls and a strike rate of 99.94.

PBKS registered 157/6 in 20 overs. The RCB bowlers did a commendable job in the encounter. Spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma claimed two wickets each.

RCB's ace batter Virat Kohli shone with the bat in the run chase, staying unbeaten at 73 off 54 deliveries. Devdutt Padikkal hit his maiden half-century of the season, scoring 61 runs from 35 balls. Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Yuzvendra Chahal took one scalp apiece.

Bengaluru chased the target in 18.5 overs to add two valuable points to their tally. With five wins from eight games, they occupy the third spot in the points table. PBKS also have five wins to their name after eight fixtures but are placed fourth due to their net run rate.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Virat Kohli teases Shreyas Iyer with animated celebration after RCB's victory

Virat Kohli performed admirably for RCB, once again living up to his 'Chase Master' moniker. It was the veteran batter's 67th 50-plus score in the league, breaking David Warner's record.

After Jitesh Sharma finished the match with a stunning six, Kohli teased Iyer with an animated celebration. It seemed a fun banter between the two as the RCB opener broke into a smile soon after.

Here's a video of the incident:

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful batting exploits against PBKS.

#2 Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal run four runs between the wickets

During the third over of RCB's run chase, Devdutt Padikkal played a length ball from left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh towards the leg side. The fielder in the deep stopped the ball from touching the ropes with his foot.

He took some time to collect the ball and throw it. Padikkal and Virat Kohli were very quick between the wickets, running four runs before the ball was thrown in. You can watch the clip below:

#3 Suyash Sharma bamboozles Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis in same over

Bengaluru leg spinner Suyash Sharma bowled a fantastic spell in the game. He took two wickets for his team, both coming in the 14th over. On the second ball of the over, he got rid of the dangerous Josh Inglis with a quicker delivery.

Inglis attempted to hit the ball over extra cover but was undone by the pace. The ball ended up crashing into the stumps, ending the 30-year-old's impactful cameo.

In the same over, Suyash dismissed Marcus Stoinis with a splendid googly. The Australian all-rounder failed to read it and was bowled.

The Royal Challengers will next be in action on Thursday, April 24, when they face Rajasthan Royals at home.

