PBKS vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

By Sai Krishna
Modified Apr 20, 2025 08:30 IST
Less than 48 hours since they suffered their third home defeat, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will get back on the bike. The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) finalists will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) once again, this time at Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20.

In a promising sign for RCB, their away form has been stellar. They've already breached fortresses in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur, and with all four of their wins coming on the road, they will be optimistic of finding a way to get back in the win column.

Meanwhile, PBKS are flying high in IPL 2025 under Shreyas Iyer's leadership. The skipper has led the side to five wins in seven matches, and a victory on Sunday will put them in pole position to finish in the top two at the end of the league stage.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

Can RCB rebound from their defeat to PBKS? Or will the hosts complete the season double over their rivals?

IPL 2025: Can RCB bounce back after Chinnaswamy defeat?

PBKS are a team primed to exploit RCB's weaknesses. They have two quality left-arm seamers who offer threat in the powerplay, and with the addition of Xavier Bartlett, they have the ability to put the Bengaluru openers on the backfoot early.

Punjab aren't a solid outfit in the batting department despite their rapid approach and are prone to collapses, but RCB's bowling unit doesn't inspire much confidence right now. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal are dependent on the powerplay to register match-winning figures, while Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya have struggled to come to terms with roles in the second half of the innings.

That said, however, RCB have plenty of match-winners in their ranks. The likes of Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and captain Rajat Patidar are more than capable of single-handedly turning games on their night. It's just a question of whether they can step up to the challenge against Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar and the seamers, all of whom have excellent records against RCB.

Mullanpur has thrown up a batting-friendly surface, and that should level the playing field for RCB to a certain extent. However, the hosts should start as the slight favorites for this encounter.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 37 of IPL 2025.

