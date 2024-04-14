PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings suffered a three-wicket loss at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals last night in IPL 2024. Despite having home advantage, the Kings failed to beat the Royals.

Shimron Hetmyer was the hero for the Rajasthan Royals. The southpaw whacked a 10-ball 27 while batting at number six to guide the visitors to a win in the match's final over. Stand-in skipper Sam Curran bagged two wickets for the Punjab Kings, but his efforts came in a losing cause.

In this article, we will look at the scorecard, award winners and top records from the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match of IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs RR match, IPL 2024

Shimron Hetmyer won the Man of the Match and Electric Striker awards for his excellent cameo of 27 from 10 balls. The left-handed batter walked out to bat at number six when the Rajasthan Royals needed 35 runs from 20 balls. Punjab Kings dismissed Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell and Keshav Maharaj in the next 14 deliveries.

The pressure was on Hetmyer in the last over, but the Royals batter brought his 'A' game to the table and hit a four and a six to end the chase for his side. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer (Strike rate of 270)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Kagiso Rabada (78 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Ashutosh Sharma (3 sixes)

Most Fours of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 fours)

Man of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 10)

PBKS vs RR scorecard

Punjab Kings were without their captain Shikhar Dhawan in this IPL 2024 match. The left-handed opener's absence was felt in the batting order as the Kings failed to build partnerships at the top. At one point, it looked like the Rajasthan Royals would keep their rivals down to 130-135, but Ashutosh Sharma came in as an Impact Player and blasted a 16-ball 31.

Sharma's cameo guided the Kings to 147/8 in the 20 overs. Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan bagged two wickets each for the Rajasthan-based franchise.

In reply, the Rajasthan Royals started well, with Tanush Kotian and Yashasvi Jaiswal adding 56 runs for the first wicket. Punjab Kings fought back by taking seven wickets while conceding 82 runs in the next 10.4 overs. Eventually, Shimron Hetmyer finished things off with his stylish knock.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Top stats and records from Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match

As has been the trend in the last few seasons, the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals entertained the fans a lot. It was a rare low-scoring thriller in IPL 2024, and here are some of the top stats from this game:

Shimron Hetmyer has now hit total 4 sixes in the 20th over of a successful run-chase in IPL. He has moved up to the 8th spot on the list after hitting two last night. MS Dhoni is at the top with 13 sixes in the 20th over of successful chases. Shimron Hetmyer smacked 14 runs in the 20th over of a successful run-chase last night. Only Shane Warne (16 runs vs Deccan Chargers in 2008) has scored more for the Rajasthan Royals in the 20th over.