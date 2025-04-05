PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur pitch history and T20 records

An exciting double-header beckons fans! After a CSK vs DC showdown in Chennai, the caravan will move to Punjab, where the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, will host its first IPL 2025 match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Both teams enter this game on the back of superb wins. While PBKS are the current table-toppers with two out of two wins, Rajasthan tasted their first win against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati.

Now, Sanju Samson returns for RR as their skipper after getting clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. As for PBKS, it will be a fantastic opportunity to continue their stellar form.

Ahead of the fixture between PBKS and RR, here's a look at the pitch history of the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur T20 records

IPL 2024 was the first time Mullanpur hosted IPL matches at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. It is now officially the primary home ground for the Punjab Kings after the franchise used the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali for several years.

Last year, the venue hosted a total of five matches. On three occasions, teams batting second won the match. The main reason for that is because the score of 180+ was breached just twice in the five games. Catch all important stats for the Mullanpur Stadium below.

IPL matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Highest team total: 192/7 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 2024

Lowest team total: 142/10 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 177/6 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest individual score: 78 - Suryakumar Yadav (MI) vs Punjab Kings, 2024

Best bowling figures: 4/29 - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024

Average first innings score: 167.40

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur pitch report

General view of Mullanpur Stadium with PBKS banner [Getty Images]

The Mullanpur Stadium, despite being huge in dimensions, offers a lot to both batters and bowlers. While stroke-making has been easy at this venue, the bowlers have had success too.

The big boundaries bring the spinners into play, while the pacers will relish bowling here too. In fact, the average seam and swing movement here is better in the first innings than the second, a reason why this could be a chasing ground for the teams.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur last IPL match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) got thrashed by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last IPL match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh.

Despite winning the toss and electing to bat first, PBKS batters had a dismal show. While Prabhsimran Singh (35) and Sam Curran (20) gave an opening partnership of 52 runs, PBKS lost as many as seven wickets in a span of just 47 runs.

R Sai Kishore, who's having a superb IPL 2025, was the star of that match too. The slow left-arm spinner bagged four wickets, making Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma and Harpreet Brar, his victims. As a result, PBKS could only made 142 - the lowest IPL team total at this venue.

Despite losing some wickets, the run chase went smoothly for the Gujarat Titans. Skipper Shubman Gill made 35, while Sai Sudharsan also made 31. Rahul Tewatia, who has a special connection with the PBKS, killed the run chase with his 18-ball 36*-run blitz.

