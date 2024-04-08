Picking a combined CSK-KKR playing XI for IPL 2024 ft. Sunil Narine, MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 22 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8. CSK began their campaign with two wins but have lost the last two games. As for KKR, they have been in brilliant form, winning all three games.

In their previous game, Chennai Super Kings went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. Batting first, CSK came up with a disappointing effort and were held to 165-5, with no one scoring a half-century. SRH didn't have much trouble chasing down the total.

Meanwhile, Kolkata hammered Delhi Capitals by 106 runs in their last game to complete a hat-trick of wins. Batting first, KKR notched up 272-7, the second-highest IPL total. In response, DC were bowled out for 166 as Kolkata's bowlers came up with an efficient performance.

CSK have a significant 18-10 head-to-head lead over KKR. As the two teams gear up for the clash on Monday, we pick a combined CSK-KKR playing XI for IPL 2024.

Openers: Sunil Narine, Ruturaj Gaikwad

KKR's maverick all-rounder Sunil Narine and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad would open the batting in the combined XI. Narine has been terrific with the bat in the last two games.

The left-hander slammed 47 off 22 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and followed it up with 85 off 39 against Delhi Capitals. The 35-year-old remains a more than handy bowler, who can bowl at various phases.

CSK captain Gaikwad hasn't found his bearings yet, but he's known as a slow starter. It should only be a matter of time before the opener finds his rhythm. Gaikwad impressed with 46 off 36 in the 63-run win over Gujarat Titans.

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, MS Dhoni (wk)

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has been in magnificent form. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer would lead the combined Chennai-Kolkata XI. He hasn't fired to his full potential yet but scored a fluent 39* off 24 in the win over RCB. Shreyas should be confident of delivering the goods soon.

Shivam Dube has been brilliant for CSK in the middle order and has been their most consistent batter in IPL 2024. He began the tournament with 34* off 28 against RCB and followed it up with 51 off 23 against GT. After a low score against DC, he contributed 45 off 24 against SRH.

Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and MS Dhoni would form an exceptional finisher's trio. Rinku has contributed two brisk 20s in the limited opportunities he has had in IPL 2024. Russell has been outstanding so far. He slammed 64* off 25 against Hyderabad and 41 off 19 versus Delhi. The all-rounder has made significant contributions with the ball as well, claiming five wickets.

The legendary MS Dhoni would retain his place in the combined CSK-KKR XI. The veteran has done a good job behind the stumps. He contributed 37* off 16 against Delhi, clubbing four fours and three sixes.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and Mitchell Starc would be the pace trio in the combined XI. He has been inconsistent but has picked up four wickets in as many games. Chennai would expect better from him.

Pathirana has played two games for CSK in IPL 2024 and has done a reasonable job. He impressed with 3-31 iagainst Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

After a poor start to his IPL 2024 campaign, going wicketless in the first two games, Mitchell Starc impressed with 2-25 in the thumping win over Delhi Capitals. Kolkata would want him to build on the same.

KKR leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has also done a good job. He was one of the star performers against Delhi Capitals, registering 3-33 in four overs.