Picking a combined KKR-GT playing 11 with impact sub for IPL 2025 ft. Sai Sudharsan and Andre Russell 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) carnival is almost in its final month and it’s time for the teams languishing in the bottom half of the points table to string a few victories together to get their campaign back on track.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had an indifferent season so far and would like to believe that the match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) will help them turn their fortunes around.

KKR have lost four out of their seven matches so far and run the risk of not making it to the playoffs if they don't start winning consistently. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans have been at the top of their game, winning five out of the seven matches and are currently occupying the top spot in the points table.

Both teams have a plethora of superstars in their ranks but it's all about performing on the day. KKR would be extremely disappointed at not being able to chase down 112 against the Punjab Kings, which should spur them on for a performance to remember at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

GT have everything in place, with both their batting line-up and bowling cartel firing on all cylinders. With the 39th match of the competition slated to commence in a few hours time, let us take a look at the possible combined XI featuring players from both sides:

Sudharsan and Sunil Narine would make a perfect combination as far as the opening partnership goes. Sudharsan has been one of the most consistent and stylish batters on display in the tournament so far and is currently the second-leading run-scorer with 365 runs in seven matches. He has been a revelation in the tournament so far and can play his role to perfection.

Sunil Narine, on the other hand, can take on the opposition bowlers in the powerplay and try to score as much as possible when the fielding restrictions are up. Besides his batting prowess at the top of the order, Narine has found his lost mojo with the ball, picking up seven wickets in six matches at an exceptional economy rate of 7.33.

Gill should captain the side and due to Sunil Narine batting at the top, he has to come down a spot along with Jos Buttler. Gill hasn't quite looked at his dominant best in the tournament but he has the ability to turn it on whenever his team needs him. He is one of the finest young batters, and a big score could just be around the corner.

Jos Buttler has been an incredible addition for the Gujarat Titans and there has been no looking back for the wicketkeeper-batter. He scored a match-winning unbeaten 97 against the Delhi Capitals to help GT chase down a score in excess of 200. He was exceptional behind the stumps as well, which augurs perfectly for the former champions.

Venkatesh Iyer, one of the most expensive signings of the tournament, is yet to show his consistency but has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in the middle order. He can play according to the game situation and makes batting look easy when on song. The whole KKR middle order, including Venkatesh, needs to stand up if they are to turn their campaign around.

Another brilliant finisher, Rinku Singh, has failed to make too many significant contributions in this edition so far, but given his talent and skill-set, it is difficult to look beyond him in a T20 team.

He has been flummoxed by both pacers and spinners and has lacked that killer instinct. Rinku would like to believe that he could take on the finisher’s role with both hands alongside Andre Russell.

Another out-of-form batter in the KKR side, Andre Russell hasn't produced the goods so far in the tournament but given his range-hitting abilities and match-winning quality, Russell could be the man whom KKR need to qualify for the playoffs. He is also an uncanny operator with the ball and is a wicket-taking option for Ajinkya Rahane.

Bowlers - Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

One of the finds of IPL 2025 has been Sai Kishore who has bowled beautifully so far and has lent the ideal balance the GT bowling attack needed. Kishore was in and around the circuit but didn't get enough games in the past.

He has been used sparsely in the last few matches but has great numbers to show for. Kishore has picked up 11 wickets in 20.5 overs and bowled a sensational final over against the Delhi Capitals. Prasidh Krishna is one such bowler who has finally realized what lengths he needs to bowl on a consistent basis to be successful at the IPL level.

His exposure to Test cricket has definitely helped and it's been his consistency in the middle overs which has helped GT perform the way they have done so far. He is currently the holder of the Purple Cap with 14 wickets to his name in just seven games at an average of 14.36.

Mohammed Siraj, who was dropped from the Indian Champions Trophy squad, has come back roaring into the competition and has been a lethal weapon for Shubman Gill with both the new and the old ball. He has made the ball talk and bagged back-to-back Man of the Match awards. Siraj has picked up 11 wickets in seven matches so far.

Another mystery spinner who has continued to impress in KKR colors is none other than Varun Chakaravarthy. He has been the standout KKR bowler by a fair margin, picking up 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.82.

Varun generally controls the middle overs with his subtle variations and change of pace, and needs to continue his good run if KKR harbor hopes of making a comeback.

Impact Sub - Sherfane Rutherford

Rutherford has certainly been a valuable addition for the Gujarat Titans. He has perfectly fit into his role of a finisher and has already played a few blistering cameos. Rutherford doesn't get too many balls to face, but is just the impactful player GT were searching for in the middle order.

