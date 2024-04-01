Picking a combined MI-RR playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah

The rivalry between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been among the most closely contested in IPL history despite not being as heralded as some of the other rivalries.

It makes the clash between the teams in the first game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium today among the highly anticipated contests of IPL 2024. While the battle forms the main plot, there are several sub-plots to this potential humdinger, none more than Hardik Pandya captaining MI for the first time at home this season.

The five-time champions are also the only winless side thus far in the 2024 IPL season, while RR is one of only two teams (KKR the other) yet to suffer a defeat.

Over the years, the two franchises have gone toe-to-toe against each other, evidenced by the 16-13 head-to-head in favor of MI.

As we build up to the first of two meetings between the sides in IPL 2024, let us pick a combined MI-RR playing 11 for the season.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Team India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will also bat at the top of the order for the MI-RR playing 11. None of the four destructive opening batters from both sides, Rohit, Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Jos Buttler, have yet set the IPL on fire.

However, Rohit scored a sublime 43 off 29 in MI's opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT) that should have resulted in a victory if not for the collapse at the end. The 36-year-old followed that up with a quick-fire 26 off 12 in the subsequent outing against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) during MI's unsuccessful chase of 278.

Rohit has struggled in the past few IPLs but being free from captaincy has seemingly rejuvenated the champion cricketer as he averages over 34 at a strike rate of 168.29 in two games.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal had been in scintillating form coming into the IPL, scoring over 700 runs in the five-Test series against England. After a breakthrough season last year, the southpaw started IPL 2024 with a bang, scoring 24 off 12 in the opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

However, he missed out during his side's second outing, scoring only five despite their 12-run win over Delhi Capitals.

Middle-order: Sanju Samson(c/wk), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma

The middle-order batters of both teams have been in excellent form in the first two games of IPL 2024, with Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, and Tilak Varma getting the nod.

RR skipper Samson led from the front with a stylish 82* off 52 in their opening win against LSG. He was ably supported by Parag, who finished with 43 off 29, and the duo shared a match-winning partnership, adding 93 off 59 deliveries.

In RR's second outing, it was all Riyan Parag, with the No.4 batter putting on a show for the home crowd. The youngster battled the loss of three early wickets to pace his innings to perfection, finishing on 84* off 45 balls to help RR complete a 12-run win.

On the other hand, the talented Tilak Varma has looked at his imperious best in both outings thus far this season. While he scored 25 off 19 in MI's season opener against GT, the left-hander top-scored in their spirited run-chase against SRH with a 34-ball 64.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin

Although he hasn't hit his strides yet, MI skipper Hardik Pandya offers the ultimate balance to any side, thus making in the combined 11. His blistering four-ball 11 looked like it would drive MI to a memorable win in the season opener against GT before his final-over dismissal.

The 30-year-old scored a scratchy 20-ball 24 in the second game against SRH while picking up only the lone wicket in the two outings.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin has been RR's unsung hero with ball and bat in the first two games despite not boasting eye-popping numbers.

The off-spinner came back after a poor first over to bowl three of his four overs in the latter half of the game and finished with game-changing figures of 1/35 in four overs.

Ashwin was RR's game-changer with the bat in the second encounter against DC, turning the momentum with a crucial 29 off 19 after entering the crease with the side struggling at 36/3.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Nandre Burger

The bowling attack comprises three from RR and only Jasprit Bumrah from MI, further evidence of why one side is unbeaten and the other is winless.

IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal, has started the 2024 season with a solid three wickets in two outings at an average of under 15 and an economy of 7.33.

After his 1/25 in 3 overs against LSG, Chahal produced a match-winning spell of 2/19 against DC, including the massive wicket of Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma and Nandre Burger have performed opposite roles for RR admirably, with the former owing the death overs and the latter striking in the powerplay.

While Sandeep has picked up only the lone wicket, his economy rate of under 8.30 despite bowling exclusively at the death has helped RR pull off close victories against LSG and DC. Burger has provided RR with the early breakthroughs, picking up 3 wickets in the two games thus far.

On the other hand, Bumrah has been the lone warrior in an otherwise toothless MI attack, with three wickets in two outings at an average of 16.66 and an economy of 6.25.