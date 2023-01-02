Picking the combined PBKS and RR 11 ahead of IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) both endured quiet outings at the IPL 2023 auction. While the Royals came in with a budget, the Kings went all out for Sam Curran before adding just five more players to their roster.

Both teams have produced some memorable encounters over the years gone by. From that match where Rahul Tewatia pulled off the highest successful IPL chase in Sharjah to Kartik Tyagi defending just four runs off the last over in Dubai, all hell has broken loose when these two teams have locked horns.

Both sides boast of superstars aplenty ahead of IPL 2023. Here, we attempt to pick the best combined playing XI from the two rosters.

Openers - Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan

England's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Jos Buttler walks into just about any T20 XI. It's no different here, with the Royals opener enjoying a stellar campaign in IPL 2022 as he scored four centuries en route to the Orange Cap.

Shikhar Dhawan was appointed captain of PBKS for IPL 2023, with the franchise releasing Mayank Agarwal. He may have been discarded from the Indian ODI setup, but the 37-year-old veteran opener brings experience aplenty. The duo also form a left-right pair suitable for taking on select matchups.

Middle order - Sanju Samson (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Sanju Samson led Rajasthan to the final last season, and his captaincy came in for a lot of praise from pundits. Samson is an elite hitter of spin, and with Liam Livingstone batting at No. 4, it's the ideal combination of a spin basher and a pace hitter to counter the middle overs. The duo also played together at the Royals earlier, although Livingstone now turns out for PBKS.

Joining him will be teammate Jitesh Sharma, who will look to follow up a breakout season with a stellar IPL 2023 campaign. Jitesh, who scored 234 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 163.63 in 2022, also dons the wicket-keeper's gloves, allowing Samson and Buttler's agile fielding skills to add more value.

All-rounders - Sam Curran, Jason Holder and Ravichandran Ashwin

Curran broke the record for the highest-paid player in the league's history, with PBKS shelling out ₹18.5 crore to avail his services at the IPL 2023 auction. Having won the Player of the Tournament award at the T20 World Cup 2022, he brings left-arm variety with both bat and ball and is an invaluable asset.

Jason Holder's signing by the Royals at the IPL 2023 auction was as shrewd as any. Not only does he elongate the batting lineup, but he also takes care of a frontline seamer's role in the powerplay and the middle overs. Holder and Curran also round off the side's quota of four overseas players.

Ravichandran Ashwin had a fine IPL 2022 campaign in both departments. His ever-improving hitting skills in the shortest format allows him to be used as a pinch-hitter, just as the Royals did last year, while his prowess as an off-spinner needs no introduction. Ashwin even captained PBKS when they were called the Kings XI Punjab.

Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna

The three all-rounders who double up as frontline bowlers add flexibility aplenty to this XI. Arshdeep Singh, as the leader of the bowling attack, takes over death-bowling responsibilities, with his PBKS teammate Curran giving him company.

Arshdeep firing his yorkers at will at the death will allow Yuzvendra Chahal to press for wickets in the middle overs. The leg-spinner bagged the Purple Cap last year with 27 scalps and played a huge role in RR making the final.

Rounding off the attack is seamer Prasidh Krishna, who has the ability to bowl quick and extract steep bounce. Having a hard-length enforcer such as him gives this unit a complete look that traverses all conditions.

Combined PBKS and RR playing XI for IPL 2023

Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Who would you have in your combined XI featuring players from RR and PBKS for IPL 2023? Have you say in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 issues Ben Stokes could resolve for CSK in IPL 2023

Poll : Can Rajasthan Royals go one step further than last year and win IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes