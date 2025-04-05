Picking a combined PBKS-RR playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Shreyas Iyer & Jofra Archer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 18 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday (April 5) in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Ad

PBKS are the table-toppers with wins in both games. In their last outing, the Punjab-based franchise restricted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a 171-run total. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for them with three wickets. Thereafter, Prabhsimran Singh (69) and Shreyas Iyer (52*) helped the side to seal the chase in less than 17 overs.

Meanwhile, RR are positioned ninth in the points table, with a solitary victory in three appearances. The Royals managed to post a competitive total of 182 in their last fixture against Chennai Super Kings, courtesy of Nitish Rana's 81-run knock. With four dismissals, Wanindu Hasaranga played a key role in the side's six-run victory.

Ad

Trending

Ad

On that note, let's take a look at the hypothetical combined PBKS-RR playing XI for this clash.

Top-order: Prabhsimran Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Rana

Prabhsimran Singh played a sensational knock in his last appearance against LSG. He opted for an aggressive mindset and used his feet well to slam 69 off 34 balls, which helped the side to go past the line. He will play as an opener for this side as well.

Ad

Sanju Samson started his IPL 2025 campaign with a 66-run knock off 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, in his recent two outings, he has returned with knocks of 13 & 20. Nevertheless, back as a captain and a keeper for the Royals, Samson is expected to play a big knock in this clash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nitish Rana turned back the clock with his stellar knock of 81 off 36 balls against CSK. With him finding form at the right time, he will be a key player for RR at No. 3, a position he has done well at in the cash-rich league.

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen

Shreyas Iyer will lead the combined PBKS-RR side due to his success as a leader and consistent scores in this season. Iyer began IPL 2025 with his electric knock of 97* off 42 balls, and followed it up with a 52*-run knock off 30 balls. He will come in at No. 4 and steer the side in the middle overs and provide a final flourish.

Ad

Although Glenn Maxwell was dismissed on a duck in the first game, he has contributed with the ball by picking up two wickets. If he plans his innings well, Maxwell can be devastating in the slog overs, based on his track record and skills.

Shashank Singh played a terrific knock of 44* off 16 balls in his only batting appearance against Gujarat Titans. With a calm head and confidence in his abilities, Shashank has shown consistency to provide his respective sides with a strong finish.

Ad

Marco Jansen hasn't gotten an opportunity with the bat, but the South African all-rounder is a great striker of the cricket ball. In two games, Jansen has picked up two wickets and will bat at No. 7/8 (depending on the Impact sub) for this team.

Lower-order: Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer

Arshdeep Singh has done well to secure five wickets in two appearances of IPL 2025. In his last appearance, Arshdeep returned with figures of 3/43, which eventually helped PBKS to restrict LSG to a low score.

Ad

The leading wicket-taker in the IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up a solitary wicket at an economy of 10 in two games. Despite a disappointing start, he is expected to be among the wickets due to his track record in the format.

Wanindu Hasaranga returned with match-winning figures of 4/35 in his last outing. The veteran spinner is expected to continue his good form in this game, with numerous skills in his arsenal.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jofra Archer breathed fire in his last appearance for the Royals, where he finished with 1/13 off three overs, which included 12 dot balls. With his confidence and rhythm back, Archer will look to contribute to RR's win against PBKS.

Impact sub: Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera will be an Impact Player for this hypothetical XI. The southpaw played a gritty knock of 43* off 25 balls in his first appearance of the season against LSG. With his ability to continue the team's momentum in the middle overs and provide a fine flourish in the end, Wadhera can be a suitable pick for this role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More